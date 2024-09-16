News & Insights

Ventas Presents Terms Of 2024 Kindred Agreements - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ventas (VTR) has entered into agreements with Kindred Healthcare, LLC and its parent companies, including regarding the 23 long term acute care hospitals whose lease term is scheduled to mature on April 30, 2025 under the existing Master Lease between Ventas and Kindred. The initial annualized cash contractual base rent for the LTACs will be $80 million starting May 1, 2025. Kindred has agreed to pay full contractual cash rent through April 2025 on the LTACs.

Ventas has acquired the real estate and related property of five performing LTAC assets for a gross purchase price of $189 million. The assets will continue to be operated by Kindred.

