Markets
VTR

Ventas Issues Q1 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) said, for the first quarter, the company estimates: nareit FFO in a range of $0.55 - $0.59; normalized FFO per share in a range of $0.66 - $0.71; and attributable loss per share in a range of $0.07 - $0.01.

Ventas reported fourth quarter normalized FFO per share of $0.83 compared to $0.93, a year ago. Nareit FFO per share declined to $0.92 from $0.94. Attributable net income per share increased to $0.29 from $0.03. Total revenues declined to $921.16 million from $996.00 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More