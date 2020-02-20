Ventas Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) said, for 2020, the company projects net income per share in a range of $1.61 to $1.74. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.16. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Nareit FFO is anticipated in the range of $3.79 to $3.94, and normalized FFO is projected to be in the range of $3.56 to $3.69.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $0.03 compared to $0.17, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Nareit FFO per share improved to $0.94 from $0.81. Normalized FFO per share was $0.93 compared to $0.96.

Fourth-quarter total revenues increased to $996.00 million from $923.26 million. Analysts expected revenue of $969.78 million for the quarter. Quarterly same-store total property portfolio cash net operating income declined 0.6 percent.

