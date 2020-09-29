Dividends
VTR

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.88, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $42.88, representing a -42.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.71 and a 221.32% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.25%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
  • SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 25.34% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular