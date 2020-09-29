Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.88, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $42.88, representing a -42.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.71 and a 221.32% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.25%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 25.34% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 4.93%.

