Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VTR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $54.15, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.10 and a 152.09% increase over the 52 week low of $21.48.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.82%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (REET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 30.06% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 5.09%.

