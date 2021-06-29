Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.01, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $58.01, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.75 and a 71.53% increase over the 52 week low of $33.82.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.95%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (VTR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (VTR)

NuShares ETF Trust (VTR)

The Long-Term Care ETF (VTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 22.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 4.84%.

