Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.67, the dividend yield is 3.55%.
The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $50.67, representing a -17.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.09 and a 11.61% increase over the 52 week low of $45.40.
VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.45%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vtr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
- Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FPRO with an increase of 9.54% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 4.34%.
