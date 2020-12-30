Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.03, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTR was $49.03, representing a -22.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.38 and a 267.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

VTR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). VTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports VTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.17%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 17.73% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of VTR at 5.2%.

