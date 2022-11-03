Ventas Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ventas Inc. (VTR):

Earnings: $1.26 million in Q3 vs. $60.68 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $350.98 million in Q3 vs. $383.05 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.06 - $0.12

