Ventas Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $60.68 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $12.75 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $279.99 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $383.05 million from $354.51 million last year.

Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $279.99 Mln. vs. $282.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $383.05 Mln vs. $354.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.71

