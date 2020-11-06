Ventas Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $12.75 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $85.26 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $282.97 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $918.94 million from $983.16 million last year.

Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $282.97 Mln. vs. $360.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q3): $918.94 Mln vs. $983.16 Mln last year.

