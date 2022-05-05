Ventas Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ventas Inc. (VTR):

Earnings: $38.73 million in Q1 vs. -$57.21 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $0.91 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.03) - $0.01

