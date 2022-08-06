Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.0% to US$48.95 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$1.0b, statutory losses exploded to US$0.11 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:VTR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Ventas are now predicting revenues of US$4.16b in 2022. If met, this would reflect an okay 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 229% to US$0.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$61.27, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ventas at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$52.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Ventas' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.0% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ventas is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$61.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Ventas analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Ventas (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

