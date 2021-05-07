Ventas Guides Q2 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Ventas Inc. (VTR) provided normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) per share and earnings per share outlook for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects normalized FFO in a range of $0.67 to $0.71 per share and earnings per share between flat and $0.07 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

