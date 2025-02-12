VENTAS Earnings Results: $VTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

VENTAS ($VTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.79. The company also reported revenue of $1,287,060,000, beating estimates of $1,274,127,120 by $12,932,880.

VENTAS Insider Trading Activity

VENTAS insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 318,676 shares for an estimated $20,737,523 .

. PETER J. BULGARELLI (EVP OM&R-Ventas/Pres&CEO-LHS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $938,962.

VENTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of VENTAS stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VENTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE EARL BLUMENAUER sold up to $50,000 on 09/19.

