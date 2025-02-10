VENTAS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

News & Insights

VENTAS ($VTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,274,127,120 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

VENTAS Insider Trading Activity

VENTAS insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 318,676 shares for an estimated $20,737,523.
  • PETER J. BULGARELLI (EVP OM&R-Ventas/Pres&CEO-LHS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $938,962.

VENTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of VENTAS stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VENTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

