VENTAS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VENTAS ($VTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,274,127,120 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
VENTAS Insider Trading Activity
VENTAS insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 318,676 shares for an estimated $20,737,523.
- PETER J. BULGARELLI (EVP OM&R-Ventas/Pres&CEO-LHS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $938,962.
VENTAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of VENTAS stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,511,866 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,215,966
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,778,408 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $178,179,305
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. removed 2,272,816 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,755,690
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 2,094,637 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,329,070
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,974,657 shares (+157.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,634,753
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,954,939 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $125,370,238
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,705,684 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,447,730
VENTAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE EARL BLUMENAUER sold up to $50,000 on 09/19.
