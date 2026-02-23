VenHub Global Stock Climbs 17% Over Introduction Of Self-Diagnosing Robotics

Markets
(RTTNews) - Stock of VenHub Global, Inc. (VHUB) are moving up about 17 percent on Monday morning trading over the announcement of self-diagnosing robotics, allowing each system to automatically identify performance issues, safely deactivate for servicing when needed, and enable surrounding components to continue operating seamlessly to ensure stores remain fully functional with no disruption to customers.

The company's stock is currently trading at $2.3450, up 17.54 percent or $0.3540, over the previous close of $1.99 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $1.95 and $40.30 in the past one year.

The company added that the recent enhancements strengthen the foundation of its platform, supporting retailers and partners with solutions designed to accelerate the availability of future-read autonomous retail stores.

