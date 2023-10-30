Venezuela's top court suspends results of opposition presidential primary

By Mayela Armas and Vivian Sequera

CARACAS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal said on Monday it has suspended the results of an opposition presidential primary which took place this month, despite an electoral deal between the government and the opposition that allows each side to choose its presidential candidate according to internal rules.

The ruling could risk the wrath of the United States, which this month rolled back some sanctions in exchange for the electoral deal.

The State Department has already said it will reinstate sanctions if the government of President Nicolas Maduro does not lift bans on some opposition candidates and free political prisoners and "wrongfully detained" Americans by the end of November.

The decision by the court, which the opposition considers an arm of the government, comes after the attorney general announced last week that his office is investigating the primary and members of its organizing commission for electoral violations, financial crimes and conspiracy.

Members of the organizing commission were meeting with prosecutors on Monday for interviews relating to the case, the commission said on social media.

The opposition and the primary's winner Maria Corina Machado have insisted repeatedly the vote was transparent and fair.

The government has decried alleged fraud since the Oct. 22 vote, which was organized without state help and which organizers said attracted more than 2.3 million voters.

Both the investigation and the ruling come at the request of lawmaker Jose Brito, who the court said wanted to participate in the primary.

Brito does not belong to any of the parties which took part.

"Following the request of preventative protection and in consequence, all the effects of the distinct phases of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Commission are suspended," the tribunal said on its website.

The commission must present all documents related to its creation, candidate registration, voting records and other documents, the tribunal said.

The commission must also account for the participation of candidates like Machado, who is barred from holding public office in a decision the opposition says is illegal.

The government of Maduro, in power for a decade, and the opposition inked an electoral deal in Barbados, agreeing to international observers for the 2024 vote and that each side could choose its candidate according to internal rules.

The United States said last week in response to the investigation that it is focused on ensuring Maduro takes concrete steps toward free, fair, and competitive elections as laid out in the electoral deal.

The White House and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The opposition this month declined electoral authorities offer of help to organize the primary, and its request to delay the vote until November, after the authorities took several months to respond to the opposition's request for assistance.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Vivian Sequera in Caracas, additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.