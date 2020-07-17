US Markets

Venezuela's slight economic recovery fades due to oil price fall and pandemic, Congress says

Contributors
Corina Pons Reuters
Mayela Armas Reuters
Published

A slight recovery in Venezuela's economic activity in January evaporated in February and March due to the fall in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a document released on Friday by the opposition-controlled congress.

CARACAS, July 17 (Reuters) - A slight recovery in Venezuela's economic activity in January evaporated in February and March due to the fall in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a document released on Friday by the opposition-controlled congress.

Economic activity had increased 8% in January 2020 compared to December 2019, according to the body, which has monitored economic activity independently for three years due to gaps in official figures on economic performance.

But the small advance the country achieved with increased oil sales abroad and relaxed government currency controls has dissipated since February, hurt by the impact of the fall in world oil prices, U.S. sanctions, and the departure of Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, from Venezuela. The Russian company was a key partner to Venezuelan state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

At the end of the first quarter, economic activity was down 25% compared to the same period in 2019, the report said.

Venezuela's central bank has not released economic figures for a year.

"The opportunity for relief was lost," said lawmaker Angel Alvarado when presenting the findings. "We believe the fall will continue due to PDVSA's destruction and the inability to sell crude abroad."

Data provided by Venezuela to OPEC earlier this week showed crude output in June had fallen to a 77-year low, as escalating U.S. sanctions designed to oust President Nicolas Maduro choked off exports.

Production has been falling sharply since 2016 - before Washington imposed sanctions on PDVSA in January 2019 - due to underinvestment and mismanagement.

Crude exports have historically provided more than 90% of Venezuela's hard currency, though official data has not been published recently.

The current size of the Venezuelan economy, which the congress estimates at about 65 billion dollars, is similar to that of nations such as Paraguay and Uruguay, with a quarter of its inhabitants.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Mayela Armas; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Sarah.Kinosian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular