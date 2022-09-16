Venezuela's second-largest refinery restarts after blackout
By the time the blackout happened, only one of Cardon's four distillation units, the naphtha reformer and other smaller plants were operational. Those units on Monday began a restart protocol and by Friday were processing 52,000 bpd and 30,000 bpd, respectively, one of the sources said.
Cardon's more complex 88,000-bpd fluid catalytic cracker remains out of service, the sources said.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The restart is expected to provide relief amid PDVSA's very tight supply of fuel for domestic consumption.
At the neighboring 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery, the country's largest, the catalytic cracker and two crude distillation units were in service as of Friday for a total crude processing volume of about 138,000 bpd, the sources said.
