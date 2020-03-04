Oil

Venezuela's PDVSA to restart two key oil upgraders to boost output -document

Contributor
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published

Venezuela's state-run PDVSA plans to restart operations at two key oil upgraders in the coming months after a year of inactivity aiming to boost output of its flagship grade for exports, Merey 16 crude, according to a company document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Correct date in 2nd graph

March 4 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run PDVSA plans to restart operations at two key oil upgraders in the coming months after a year of inactivity aiming to boost output of its flagship grade for exports, Merey 16 crude, according to a company document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Pedrocedeno and Petromonagas upgraders will be restarted between May and July, the document said.

PDVSA was forced in May to halt most of its crude upgrading activity due to mounting inventories of unsold oil following sanctions imposed by the United States. The new plan involves turning the Petrocedeno upgrader into a blending station in May, and do the same at the Petromonagas project in July, as PDVSA did at the Petropiar project in 2019.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 5282 7159; Reuters Messaging: marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

The Winners & Losers of Oil's Plunge

Jeanine Wai, Barclays Senior U.S. Integrated Oil & E&P Analyst, discusses the energy market as the coronavirus raises oil demand fears.

4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular