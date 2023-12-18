News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Venezuela's PDVSA, Spain's Repsol agree to revive oil joint venture

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

December 18, 2023 — 11:26 am EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

By Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and joint venture partner Repsol REP.MCon Monday signed an agreement amending the original terms of a project in the country, aiming to revive its crude and gas output.

The agreement for production joint venture Petroquiriquire, which includes the fields Quiriquire, Mene Grande and Barua-Motatan, was signed in Caracas by Venezuela's oil minister Pedro Tellechea and executives from Repsol.

"We are going to lift production. We have completed the planning of the agreements we are signing. They all have output forecasts and plans for operation expansions," Tellechea said.

PDVSA and Chevron CVX.N last week received approval from the country's National Assembly to extend two separate joint ventures for 15 years.

The changes to the Petroquiriquire operating agreement were not immediately disclosed. The United States in October temporarily lifted oil sanctions on the South American country, allowing exports, imports and investments through April.

The joint venture, in which PDVSA has a 60% interest and Repsol the remaining 40%, operates in several areas of the country, including the Monagas North region. Its total production has been about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and 40 million cubic feet per day of gas so far this year, according to independent calculations.

Tellechea also said Venezuela continues working to ramp up crude output towards a 1 million bpd goal.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga. Editing by Julia Symmes-Cobb)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.