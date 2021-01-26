Venezuela's PDVSA says Cardon refinery is producing gasoline, other fuels

Recasts with PDVSA comment

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.ULsaid on Tuesday its 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery was producing gasoline and other fuels, after four people familiar with the matter said it halted output over the weekend.

Without referencing the outage, PDVSA said in a tweet the refinery "is producing gasoline and other fuels necessary for our people."

The tweet included a video of a refinery worker saying the plant was operating "completely normally" at 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

The four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday and Tuesday morning before the video was filmed, said output was halted due to a crude supply issue. Two of them said the crude supply shortage arose due to problems at a pipeline supplying crude to the plant.

Cardon is the only PDVSA refinery producing gasoline in the OPEC country, which has been suffering fuel shortages over the past year due to underinvestment and mismanagement at PDVSA's 1.3 million bpd refining network, and more recently U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro.

The plant over the weekend halted output at its fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and naphtha reformer units, and later halted its distillation unit, said one of the people. The units had been operating since November after months of extensive repairs.

PDVSA's tweet did not include details about the status of each unit.

Last week, Cardon's FCC and reformer units had been producing around 55,000 bpd of gasoline, according to union leader Ivan Freites.

A distillation unit at the neighboring 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery had been producing some naphtha to supply Cardon, while a distillation unit at the 187,000 bpd Puerto La Cruz refinery in eastern Venezuela was producing around 15,000 bpd of diesel in addition to naphtha being sent to Cardon.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

