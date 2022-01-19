US Markets
JPM

Venezuela's PDVSA saw debt rise to $34.9 billion in 2021

Contributors
Vivian Sequera Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt rose 1.2% - some $400 million - to $34.9 billion last year, according to a statement published in government media on Wednesday.

CARACAS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt rose 1.2% - some $400 million - to $34.9 billion last year, according to a statement published in government media on Wednesday.

Around three quarters of PDVSA's PDVSA.UL outstanding debt as of the end of 2021 were related to loans taken out by the parent company, mainly bonds, according to the statement published in state newspaper Correo del Orinoco.

The rest of the debt came from bonds and loans taken out by subsidiaries and joint ventures, it added.

PDVSA halted payments to bondholders and many other creditors after it was subject to U.S. financial and trade sanctions.

Opposition-controlled boards supervising Citgo Petroleum, PDVSA's main foreign subsidiary, last year hired JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N to explore payment negotiations with creditors.

In 2021, Venezuela managed to halt the free fall of its oil output, which started when sanctions were introduced in 2019, depriving PDVSA of its main market for exports, the United States.

Venezuela this week reported to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that production rose to 871,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, pushing the 2021 average to 636,000 bpd, 12% above 2020 output.

Small service companies have contributed to Venezuela's recovering oil production, as have imports of key supplies from Iran.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular