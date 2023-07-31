Venezuela's PDVSA restarts second-largest refinery's reformer -sources

MARACAY, Venezuela, July 31 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has restarted its second-largest refinery's naphtha reformer, necessary for producing finished gasoline, four sources close to the plant's operations said on Monday.

"Cardon's reformer has restarted and is working in stable conditions now," one of the sources said. The unit can process up to 45,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In an effort to reanimate operations at its aging 1.3-million-barrel-per-day refining network and avoid a severe scarcity of gasoline and diesel, PDVSA has in recent weeks restarted key fuel-making units, including two fluid catalytic crackers (FCC) at the 955,000-bpd Paraguana Refining Center, composed of the Amuay and Cardon refineries.

But the revamped units continue operating intermittently due to a lack of replacement parts, delayed major maintenance and insufficient supply, so experts and workers say the impact might not last.

Last week, PDVSA halted Cardon's 89,000-bpd FCC over insufficient vacuum gasoil (VGO) to feed it, and took advantage of the situation to do maintenance at the unit, which also had a minor fire at the facility's perimeter, two of the sources said.

One of Cardon's four crude plants was also suspended recently due to equipment malfunctioning, leaving the refinery with only one functional crude unit, they added.

VGO is produced by a refinery's crude distillation units. As of Monday, Paraguana had only three of nine distillation units in service, processing some 185,000 bpd of crude, about 20% of its installed capacity, the people said.

Workers are now trying to restart at least one more of Cardon's crude distillation units to ramp up oil processing, one of the people said.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Marianna Parraga, editing by Deepa Babington)

