Venezuela's PDVSA restarts gasoline production at two refineries -sources

PUNTO FIJO/VALENCIA, Venezuela, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has restarted gasoline production at its Amuay and El Palito refineries, several people familiar with the plants' operations said this week, potentially helping alleviate fuel shortages in the OPEC nation.

The company restarted the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at the 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery in western Venezuela on Monday, four of the people said on condition of anonymity. It restarted the FCC at its 146,00 bpd El Palito refinery on Sunday, two other people said.

The restarts come as PDVSA races to repair ailing plants after years of underinvestment in the face of debilitating chronic gasoline shortages. U.S. sanctions on PDVSA - aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, labeled a dictator by Washington - complicate the company's ability to import fuel.

Amuay's FCC, which halted output earlier this month due to a power outage, is now processing some 70,000 bpd of vacuum gas oil (VGO) to produce around 39,000 bpd of gasoline. El Palito, which is located on Venezuela's central coast and had been out of service since December 2020, is now producing around 35,000 bpd of the fuel.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Venezuela's socialist government has blamed the sanctions for PDVSA's difficulty purchasing the spare parts needed to make repairs to its 1.3 million bpd refining network, which is largely idled.

The only other refinery producing gasoline in the South American country is the 187,000 bpd Puerto La Cruz plant, located on the eastern coast. Venezuela is also experiencing severe shortages of diesel, complicating farmers' ability to plant and harvest crops.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo, Venezuela and Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Venezuela Writing by Deisy Buitrago Editing by Luc Cohen and Marguerita Choy)

