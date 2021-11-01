Venezuela's PDVSA restarts gasoline production at Cardon refinery

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Oct 31 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA PDVSA.UL has restarted gasoline production at the reformer unit at its Cardon refinery, the country's second-largest, after being out of service for more than a month, three people familiar with the matter said.

The unit, which can process about 45,000 barrels per day (bpd), was stopped in September because of damage to a generator at the plant. The incident lead to the arrest of seven workers, who have appeared before an anti-terrorism tribunal in Caracas.

"The reformer is now online, since about two days ago ... it's producing well," a worker at the refinery said on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The unit was re-established after various attempts, they said.

The plant is producing at least 30,000 bpd of gasoline, workers said.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Long lines for gasoline persist in much of Venezuela, including in some areas of the capital Caracas.

Much of the company's 1.3 million bpd refining capacity is offline after years of underinvestment and lack of maintenance, prompting the OPEC nation to depend on imported fuel. U.S. sanctions have restricted those imports, contributing to long lines for motorists to fill their tanks at service stations.

Cardon, which has a capacity of 310,000 bpd, is part of the Paraguana Refining Center, along with the Amuay refinery.

Cardon's catalytic cracking unit is ready to be used, but the workers said it still did not have a restart date. The Amuay unit, also in western Venezuela, was producing about 39,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo, additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

