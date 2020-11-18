Venezuela's PDVSA restarts gasoline output at El Palito refinery

US Markets

VALENCIA, Venezuela, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has restarted gasoline output at the 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery, two people familiar with the matter said this week.

The plant had halted output last Friday but restarted over the weekend, producing some 35,000 bpd, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The only other refinery producing gasoline in fuel-starved Venezuela is the 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery.

Snaking gasoline lines have re-emerged in the once-prosperous OPEC nation in recent weeks, as years of underinvestment at its refineries have left them in poor condition, and U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro have complicated fuel imports.

(Reporting by Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Venezuela and Mirely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Writing by Luc Cohen)

