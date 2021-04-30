Venezuela's PDVSA restarting crude upgraders as diluents become scarce -document

By Marianna Parraga and Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, April 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA plans to restart two of the country's four crude upgraders in the coming months, according to a company document and four sources, potentially allowing it to boost output of extra heavy crude in the Orinoco belt.

The upgraders have remained mostly idled since Washington's sanctions in 2019 blocked PDVSA from selling to U.S. companies, which were traditionally the main buyers of upgraded crude. In response, the state company boosted operations to mix extra heavy crude from the Orinoco belt with lighter oil or fuel to create blends sought after by Asian clients.

But PDVSA in recent months has struggled with a shortage of lighter crude for blending because that oil is increasingly going to domestic refineries for producing motor fuels.

PDVSA was this week preparing to resume upgrading at two joint venture projects: Petrocedeno with France's Total TOTF.PA and Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL, and Petromonagas with a consortium of Russian firms, according to sources close to those operations and an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters.

Petrocedeno's upgrader has begun the restart process by starting up boilers and industrial services, while Petromonagas' upgrader has begun re-circulating about 40,000 barrels, with no output yet, according to two of the sources.

Some of the joint venture partners oppose the restart plan on the grounds that some equipment needs to be replaced before the upgraders can function again, two of the sources said.

PDVSA continues to do some crude blending at its joint ventures with Chevron CVX.N and CNPC, according to the document.

PDVSA and CNPC did not respond to requests for comment.

Total declined to comment. Chevron and Equinor referred questions to the joint ventures, whose press queries are fielded by PDVSA.

It was not immediately evident that the strategy of switching back to upgrading would work, the sources said. Attempts to restart the upgraders last year failed due to power outages and the deteriorated condition of facilities.

PDVSA's stocks of exportable crudes from the Orinoco belt have dwindled in recent months mainly due to lack of diluents. They were at 5.27 million barrels this week versus 9.63 million barrels in late January. The largest drop has been in inventories of upgraded crudes, according to the document.

Stocks of heavy naphtha, and Mesa 30 and Santa Barbara crudes for diluting the Orinoco's extra heavy oil also declined to about 1 million barrels this month, from 2.3 million in January.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City, and Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen in Caracas; additional reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

