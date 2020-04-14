Venezuela's PDVSA partly restarts El Palito refinery, catalytic cracker still down -sources

Adds details, context

April 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA restarted a crude distillation unit and other processing units at its 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery, though the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC), key for gasoline production, was not yet in service, two people familiar with the matter said.

Authorities have pledged to resume gasoline production at the refinery to help resolve an acute fuel shortage plaguing the crisis-stricken OPEC nation after years of underinvestment and mismanagement at its refineries, as well as U.S. sanctions complicating imports of motor fuel.

A crude distillation unit, a 48,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit and a gasoline reformer were back online, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Workers were still in the process of getting the 60,000-bpd FCC unit online, they said, meaning the refinery was not yet producing any finished gasoline.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

El Palito's FCC unit has been offline since March 7, while the entire refinery has been offline since March 24, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters. It worked only intermittently with very limited output during the first quarter of 2020.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City Writing by Luc Cohen

