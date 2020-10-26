Venezuela's PDVSA halts gasoline output at Cardon refinery's FCC unit -sources

Adds details, request for comment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL has halted gasoline output at the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit of its 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The outage came after the refinery experienced issues with one of its valves on Saturday, according to union leader Ivan Freites and another person who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The FCC had been producing between 15,000-25,000 bpd of gasoline. Cardon's reformer unit, which had been producing an additional 25,000 bpd of gasoline, was also down, the people said.

The refinery's distillation unit was unaffected and was still producing at least 55,000 bpd of naphtha, a feedstock for the FCC unit, and other products, Freites said.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The people said that the company had also halted output of virgin naphtha at two distillation units at the neighboring 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery. That naphtha had served as feedstock for gasoline output at Cardon.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

