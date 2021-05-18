Venezuela's PDVSA halts crude upgrader after gas supply cut off -document

Adds details, context

CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has halted operations at the Petropiar crude upgrader after a fire at the Amana Operating Center (COA) cut off gas supply, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The plant, located near the Jose oil terminal in eastern Venezuela and part of a joint venture with Chevron Corp CVX.N, is crucial for converting extra heavy crude from Venezuela's Orinoco oil belt into exportable grades. The COA fire affected gas supply to the whole Jose complex, according to the document.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The outage, which took place late on Monday, affected the processing of some 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, according to the document. There was not yet an estimated restart date, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The COA plant, located in Punta de Mata in eastern Monagas state, caught fire on Monday in what military officials referred to as an apparent lightning strike. Officials closed the plant's valves to suffocate the flames, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Deisy Buitrago Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.