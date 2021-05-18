Venezuela's PDVSA halts crude upgrader after gas supply cut off -document

CARACAS, May 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has halted operations at the Petropiar crude upgrader after a fire at the Amana Operating Center (COA) cut off gas supply, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The plant, located near the Jose oil terminal in eastern Venezuela and part of a joint venture with Chevron Corp CVX.N, is crucial for converting extra heavy crude from Venezuela's Orinoco oil belt into exportable grades. The COA fire affected gas supply to the whole Jose complex, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Deisy Buitrago Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

