Venezuela's PDVSA contributed $6.23 billion to state last year-Maduro

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

January 15, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

CARACAS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela state oil company PDVSA contributed $6.23 billion to the country's coffers last year, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday during his annual address to the government-allied legislature.

The figure, which Maduro said funded salaries, healthcare, education and housing, corresponded to what the company handed over to the government, not to total earnings. (Reporting by Mayela Armas and Julia Symmes Cobb) ((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;)) Keywords: VENEZUELA POLITICS/PDVSA (URGENT)

