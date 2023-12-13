News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Venezuela's PDVSA, Chevron request 15-year extension for two joint ventures

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

December 13, 2023 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

By Deisy Buitrago

CARACAS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A unit of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and U.S. oil major Chevron CVX.N have requested a 15-year extension for two of their joint ventures from the country's oil ministry, the deputy minister Erick Perez said on Wednesday.

PDVSA and Chevron have expanded operations since late last year under a special U.S. license, allowing Venezuela to resume crude exports to what was its largest market, the United States. But more investment is needed to reach production levels seen before oil sanctions were first imposed in 2019.

The largest of the two joint projects, Petroboscan, which is currently producing some 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) of heavy crude, will require $1.28 billion for investment and $3.35 billion for operational expenses in the 15-year period, Perez added during a conference.

The second project, Petroindependiente, will need $10.7 million for investment and some $205 million for expenses.

Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the government's party after an election that did not have international observation, is expected to discuss the request before giving the go-ahead.

Perez also said Venezuela is producing below its 1.9 million-bpd OPEC quota, so it expects to remain exempted from any OPEC+ output cuts planned.

"Because of the sanctions, our output remains below the quota. We, of course, have a margin and want to continue ramping up (production)," Perez told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Venezuela confirmed the government is working for reviving the idle offshore gas project Plataforma Deltana near to waters reclaimed by Guyana, but Perez did not provide details.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga. Editing by Arathy Somasekhar and Nick Zieminski)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.