US Markets
CVX

Venezuela's PDVSA boosts crude blending, upgrading as exports tick up

Contributors
Luc Cohen Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's state-run Petroleos de Venezuela has boosted crude blending and upgrading to their highest levels in six months, according to company documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as exports rise despite strict U.S. sanctions.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL has boosted crude blending and upgrading to their highest levels in six months, according to company documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as exports rise despite strict U.S. sanctions.

The upgraders are crucial to converting extra-heavy oil from eastern Venezuela's Orinoco belt - the OPEC nation's largest-producing region - into exportable crude grades. But they have operated only intermittently in recent months due to a plunge in exports and technical issues linked to lack of maintenance.

On Tuesday, the Petropiar upgrader - part of a joint venture with Chevron Corp CVX.N - produced 115,000 barrels of Hamaca crude and the Sinovensa blending facility, operated along with China National Petroleum Corp CNPET.UL, produced 158,000 barrels of Merey crude, a PDVSA document showed.

That was the highest joint level since March, as an increase in September's exports to the highest level in five months allowed PDVSA to drain inventories, which had risen to near-capacity levels as U.S. sanctions spooked potential buyers.

The facilities have also been plagued by operational issues. On Sept. 30, the Petropiar upgrader stopped working two days after restarting due to an electrical outage prompted by a transformer explosion, the document showed. It has now operated continuously since Oct. 3.

The remaining three upgraders have been offline for well over a year. Petropiar had briefly switched to blending mode to produce the nation's flagship export grade, Merey.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear how long PDVSA will able to maintain current levels of exports and upgrader operations.

Washington - which is seeking to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - gave PDVSA's customers deadlines of between October and November to schedule their last cargoes under the few remaining exemptions to its sanctions on the company.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Other Topics

Oil

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular