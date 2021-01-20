US Markets
CVX

Venezuela's PDVSA asks JV partners if they plan to renew deals, sources say

Contributors
Deisy Buitrago Reuters
Luc Cohen Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MERCADO

Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela last month sent letters to joint venture partners asking if they wish to maintain stakes in their various projects once they expire, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CARACAS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela last month sent letters to joint venture partners asking if they wish to maintain stakes in their various projects once they expire, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Contracts for many of the ventures expire in 2026, with the option to renew for 15 years. The negotiation period for the potential renewal begins five years before the expiration date, said the people, who described the communications as procedural.

The letters come as PDVSA's crude production has fallen to its lowest level in decades at just 434,000 barrels per day, due to years of underinvestment and mismanagement, and more recently U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro.

The sanctions have complicated many private partners' ability and willingness to invest in the projects' operations. Cash-strapped PDVSA has for years lacked sufficient resources to invest enough to prevent output from falling.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Partners at the company's dozens of joint ventures include Chevron Corp CVX.N, China National Petroleum Corp, Italy's Eni ENI.MI and France's Total. PDVSA has majority stakes in all its crude joint ventures, as required by Venezuelan law

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Luc Cohen in New York and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; editing by Richard Pullin)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular