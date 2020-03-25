Venezuela's PDVSA aims to restart gasoline production at refinery -sources

Adds details, context, request for comment to PDVSA

CARACAS, March 25 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.ULis trying to repair the catalytic cracker at its 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery in an effort to restart gasoline production at the facility after years of inactivity, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

U.S. sanctions on PDVSA, part of a push to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power, have made it more difficult for Venezuela to import gasoline, resulting in widespread fuel shortages. The OPEC country's refineries, which have a capacity of around 1.3 million bpd, are producing at a small fraction of capacity due to years of lack of maintenance.

The repairs at El Palito, which could use pieces and equipment from other domestic refineries, would seek to restore the refinery's ability to produce 91 octane gasoline using light oil produced in Venezuela, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The project, however, faces a number of obstacles, including the difficulties PDVSA faces in paying contractors. The sanctions on the company have largely cut it off from the global financial system.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the project.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Mircely Guanipa, Marianna Parraga and Luc Cohen Editing by Paul Simao)

