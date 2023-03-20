Venezuela's oil minister resigns amid corruption probe into state-owned PDVSA

BOGOTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, said on Monday he will resign amid corruption investigations into state-owned oil company PDVSA, in a bid to support the investigative effort.

Venezuelan anti-graft police have arrested a mayor, two judges and three government officials in connection with unusual operations in the ruling party and cargoes of oil, state television and sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

