News & Insights

US Markets

Venezuela's Maduro speaks to Abbas, condemns Israel's actions

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

October 15, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Vivian Sequera for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details, quotes from paragraph 2 onwards

CARACAS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he spoke by phone to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday about the situation in Gaza, and pressed for the establishment of a humanitarian aid corridor to help the local population.

On social media platform X, Maduro condemned what he called "indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population by Israel, causing thousands of deaths and injuries," which he said crossed "the line of respect for international humanitarian law."

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed from Gaza through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.

Maduro said he had told Abbas that Caracas would send more than 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the next few days, marking the start of a plan to provide "direct and constant support for the Palestinian people" via established channels.

The two leaders agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the area and for a humanitarian aid corridor to be opened for Gaza, the Venezuelan president added.

Maduro said the two had reviewed initiatives from countries including China and Egypt to convene a global conference for peace and "the re-establishment of international legality."

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.