Venezuela's Maduro pledges to permit oil, mines development in disputed territory

CARACAS/GEORGETOWN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he would authorize oil exploration in an area subject to a dispute with Guyana, which said it would report his comments to the United Nations and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Though Maduro has repeatedly said the referendum is binding, the ICJ - whose overall ruling on the case could be years away - last week barred Venezuela from taking any action which changes the status quo in the oil-rich region.

State oil company PDVSA and state iron and steel maker CVG will create divisions for the disputed region, Maduro said.

The state companies will "immediately proceed to create the division PDVSA Esequibo and CVG Esequibo and immediately we'll proceed to give operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of oil, gas and mines in our Guayana Esequiba," he said on state television.

Maduro also said he has proposed a law to the government-controlled legislature to create the new state, and companies already operating in waters in the area would have three months to leave.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said in comments later on Tuesday that Maduro was showing "blatant disregard" for the ICJ ruling.

Venezuela reactivated its claim over the 160,000 square km (61,776 square mile) territory in recent years, after the discovery of offshore oil and gas. The maritime border between the two countries is also in dispute.

Ali said investors in Guyana have nothing to worry about.

"Border issues are for governments and appropriate international organizations to address," an Exxon spokesperson said in response to questions.

Analysts have said the vote was an attempt by Maduro to gauge his government's support ahead of a 2024 presidential election.

