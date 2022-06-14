US Markets

Venezuela's Maduro arrives in Qatar and will meet the emir

Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Vivian Sequera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit and will meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday, Qatar's state news agency (QNA) reported.

Maduro posted a video from Venezuelan state television showing his arrival and commented: "We arrived in Qatar to continue with our International Work Agenda."

QNA said Maduro's meeting with Sheikh Tamim will "review the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest."

After Kuwait on Monday, Qatar is the second Gulf country Maduro is visiting in what is his first major tour abroad since travelling to Russia in 2019. His current tour also included Turkey, Algeria and Iran.

