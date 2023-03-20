US Markets

Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister El Aissami

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

March 20, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Vivian Sequera, Mayela Armas, Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

CARACAS, March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.

Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Mayela Armas and Deisy Buitrago; editing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.