Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister El Aissami

CARACAS, March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.

Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Mayela Armas and Deisy Buitrago; editing by Marianna Parraga)

