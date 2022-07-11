Venezuela's largest refinery restarts cat cracker after blackout -sources

CARACAS, July 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela's largest refinery restarted its gasoline-making catalytic cracker over the weekend following a blackout that completely shut down the 645,000-barrrel-per-day Amuay facility earlier this month, sources with knowledge of operations said on Monday.

"The unit is processing about 60,000 barrels per day," one of the sources said.

Venezuela has suffered intermittent episodes of fuel scarcity in the last two years due to the OPEC-member's aging refining system. The fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) is essential for making gasoline.

The Amuay refinery began resuming operations last week by putting back in service one of its five crude distillation units. A second distillation unit is now following a restart protocol to resume crude processing in the coming days, the sources said.

At the neighboring 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery, one of three distillations units is in service, processing some 45,000 bpd of crude, according to the sources.

State-run oil company PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; writing by Marianna Parraga Editing by Marguerita Choy)

