News & Insights

US Markets

Venezuela's inflation rate ticks up to 6.2% in June -central bank

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

July 07, 2023 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by Mayela Armas for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

CARACAS, July 7 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Venezuela accelerated to 6.2% in June from 5.1% in May, while annual inflation cooled, according to central bank data published on Friday,

Inflation for the first six months of the year reached 108.4%.

Annual inflation, meanwhile, slowed to 404.3%, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures, down from 429.2% in May.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has tried to curb inflation by cutting public spending, restricting credit and injecting foreign currency to stabilize the exchange rate.

High prices, driven in large part by an informal dollarization of the economy since 2019, have deteriorated household incomes.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.