Venezuela's inflation rate ticks up to 6.2% in June -central bank

Adds details, context

CARACAS, July 7 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Venezuela accelerated to 6.2% in June from 5.1% in May, while annual inflation cooled, according to central bank data published on Friday,

Inflation for the first six months of the year reached 108.4%.

Annual inflation, meanwhile, slowed to 404.3%, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures, down from 429.2% in May.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has tried to curb inflation by cutting public spending, restricting credit and injecting foreign currency to stabilize the exchange rate.

High prices, driven in large part by an informal dollarization of the economy since 2019, have deteriorated household incomes.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.