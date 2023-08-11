News & Insights

US Markets

Venezuela's inflation rate in July stays steady at 6.2%

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

August 11, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds annual inflation, background on Venezuela economy)

CARACAS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation rate hit 6.2% in July, the same level as the prior month, according to central bank data published on Friday.

Inflation for the first seven months of the year stood at 121.3%.

The biggest price hikes were seen in the services sector at 10.5%, followed by communications, with a 8.1% surge.

Meanwhile, annual inflation slowed to 398.1%, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures, from 404.3% the previous month, retaining its position as the region's highest.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has tried to curb inflation with rigid economic policies, including cuts in public spending, restrictions on credit, and foreign currency injections to stabilize its local coin.

The strategy has struggled to bend inflation's upward trajectory and Venezuela's bolivar has depreciated more against the U.S. dollar, currently trading at around 30 bolivars per dollar.

Government spending has also sped up, with demand for dollars outpacing the central bank's foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VENEZUELA INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.