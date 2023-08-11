Venezuela's inflation rate in July stays steady at 6.2%

(Adds annual inflation, background on Venezuela economy)

CARACAS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation rate hit 6.2% in July, the same level as the prior month, according to central bank data published on Friday.

Inflation for the first seven months of the year stood at 121.3%.

The biggest price hikes were seen in the services sector at 10.5%, followed by communications, with a 8.1% surge.

Meanwhile, annual inflation slowed to 398.1%, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures, from 404.3% the previous month, retaining its position as the region's highest.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has tried to curb inflation with rigid economic policies, including cuts in public spending, restrictions on credit, and foreign currency injections to stabilize its local coin.

The strategy has struggled to bend inflation's upward trajectory and Venezuela's bolivar has depreciated more against the U.S. dollar, currently trading at around 30 bolivars per dollar.

Government spending has also sped up, with demand for dollars outpacing the central bank's foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VENEZUELA INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.