Venezuela's Guaido to return home on Tuesday afternoon: press team

CARACAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will return to his country "in the coming hours" following an international tour, his press team said on Tuesday afternoon.

