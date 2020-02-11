US Markets

Venezuela's Guaido to return home on Tuesday afternoon: press team

CARACAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will return to his country "in the coming hours" following an international tour, his press team said on Tuesday afternoon.

Most Popular