Venezuela's economy contracted 50% in third quarter - Congress

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Venezuela fell by 50.4% in the third quarter from the same period last year, the opposition-held Congress said on Monday, due to a collapse in the OPEC nation's oil sector and the coronavirus pandemic.

The South American country is in its sixth year of recession, following years of under-investment in infrastructure that has led to a collapse of public services and a plunge in crude prices that has hit the government's cash flow. This has prompted a humanitarian crisis, marked by rising malnutrition and the emigration of millions of Venezuelans.

"Venezuela is confronting the shock of the pandemic in the midst of a collapse, and as a result the economic decline is even deeper," opposition lawmaker Angel Alvarado told reporters.

President Nicolas Maduro's government does not regularly publish economic indicators, making the National Assembly's figures the most closely watched. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the parliament's data.

Alvarado added that further deterioration of electricity, internet and gas services hit manufacturing and commerce activity in the third quarter. He said economic activity had cumulatively fallen some 92.4% between 2013 and 2020.

Consumer prices in October rose by some 23.8% from the prior month, resulting in interannual inflation of 3,332%, Alvarado said.

Maduro has unwound some of the strict economic controls implemented by the late President Hugo Chavez, his predecessor and mentor, in the hopes of attracting more private investment to boost the economy. But critics call his measures too little, too late, and U.S. sanctions aimed at pressuring Maduro to resign pose obstacles to investment.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Corina Pons Editing by Vivian Sequera, Luc Cohen and Richard Chang)

((Mayela.Armas@thomsonreuters.com; +582126552652;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.