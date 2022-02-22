Venezuela's Cardon refinery halted after power blackout -sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela's second largest refinery, the 310,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon, halted operations on Tuesday following a power blackout caused by a minor explosion, four sources close to the facility said.

Venezuela's aging refineries suffer frequent outages and unplanned maintenance, which have in recent years affected state-run PDVSA's ability to secure domestic fuel supplies, leading to intermittent scarcity of gasoline and diesel.

"There was a blackout in Cardon after an explosion at block 8, where the power plant is," one of the sources said.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The explosion was minor and there were no injuries reported, according to the sources. The neighboring 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery, the country's largest, was not immediately affected by the power suspension, one source said.

Before the incident, which happened early on Tuesday, Cardon was working partially with one of its two distillation units processing crude and its delayed coker operating. Its reformer, which produces naphtha for gasoline, was in the process of restarting.

Some communities near the Cardon refinery were also out of power after the incident, a separate source said.

(Reporting by Tibisay Romero in Valencia and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chris Reese)

