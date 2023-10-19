Venezuela's bonds surge after U.S. trading ban lifted

Adds investor comment in paragraphs 3, 4

LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela's sovereign bonds were being quoted as much as 100% higher after the United States lifted its ban on secondary market trading of some of the country's eurobonds, fund managers told Reuters.

Quotes for the South American nation's sovereign debt rose to as much as 20 cents on the dollar while those of state oil company PdVSA were up at around 14 cents.

"Prices have almost doubled in the past 24 hours but are still well below the pre-sanctioned levels," said Edward Cowen of Winterbrook, who has co-invested in a fund to buy Venezuelan debt.

"Expectations of recovery value on a full restructuring vary between 40-55 cents," he added, saying that a return to the global indexes like JPMorgan's would give the prices further support.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had amended two licenses to remove its long-held secondary market trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and on the debt and equity of PdVSA, in response to a deal reached between the government and opposition parties for the 2024 election.

(Reporting By Marc Jones and Rodrigo Campos, writing by Libby George, editing by Christina Fincher)

